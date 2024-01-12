Student Groups To Stage Nationwide Protests Against NEP At Jantar Mantar | Representational image

The United Students of India, a collective platform representing major student groups, is set to stage nationwide protests on January 12 at Jantar Mantar, rallying against what they perceive as detrimental measures taken by the Modi government in the education sector, according to reports.

Operating under the banner "Save Education, Reject NEP. Save India, Reject BJP," the movement aims to mobilize students across the country, with a significant rally planned in Delhi.

Participating groups include All India Students' Association (AISA), All India Students' Bloc (AISB), All India Students' Federation (AISF), Chatra Rashtriya Janata Dal (CRJD), Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), DMK Student Wing, Dravidian Students Federation (DSF), National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Progressive Students' Forum (PSF), PSU, Students Federation of India (SFI), RLD Chatra Sabha, Samajwadi Chatra Sabha, Satro Mukti Sangram Samiti, and Tribal Students’ Union.

Opposition to the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has been widespread, with criticism coming from academics, student groups, and political figures, including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports highlighted issues with the NEP's multiple entry and multiple exit systems, expressing concerns about their feasibility in densely populated India. Additionally, the report emphasized discrepancies between faculty capacities and the requirements for implementing multidisciplinary education.

Last year, the Kerala State Curriculum Committee for Higher Education recommended a four-year undergraduate program with a single-exit option, differing from the NEP's envisioned exits at the end of each academic year.

