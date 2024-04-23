Student Faints Seeing 93.5% Result In UP Board Exams; Gets Admitted To ICU

Representation Image | Unsplash

Students often jump in joy after seeing good results, especially when it is above 90%, however, in a concerning turn of events, a student from Meerut instead collapsed, as reported by India Today. The event highlights the ample amount of pressure that students go through during board exams.

After receiving 93.5% on his UP Board Class 10 exam, a Meerut Class 10 student fainted upon seeing his results and needed to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Reportedly, he was so overcome with joy that he fainted right after seeing his result.

As per India Today reports, in his exams, 16-year-old Anshul Kumar of Maharishi Dayanand Inter College in Modipuram, Meerut, scored an astounding 93.5%. However, the joy soon turned into shock for his family after instead of being happy, Kumar suddenly passed out. Kumar was admitted to the hospital right away after his condition didn't get better despite attempts to resuscitate him at home.



Kumar, however, gained consciousness quickly after the unfortunate event.

UP Board Results 2024



The results for Class 10 and Class 12 in Uttar Pradesh was released on April 20, 2024. The board convened a news conference at its Prayagraj offices to announce the results. The results were announced at 2:00 PM. The Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education announced the results of the board exams, showing that 89.55% of Class 10 and 82.60% of Class 12 passed.



Shubham Verma and Prachi Nigam placed first and second in the UPMSP Class 10 and 12, respectively.