 'State Cannot Play Dumb': Delhi High Court Seeks Govt Action On Free Education For Beggar, Migrant & Destitute Children
The Delhi High Court has asked the government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi to explain measures taken to ensure free and compulsory education for beggar, destitute, and migrant children up to age 14. The court emphasized education as a fundamental right and involved the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights, giving six weeks for official responses.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 09:06 AM IST
'State Cannot Play Dumb': Delhi High Court Seeks Govt Action On Free Education For Beggar, Migrant & Destitute Children | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the government and the MCD to explain the steps taken by them to ensure compulsory and free education to children who are beggars, destitute or migrants.

Observing that the government cannot shut its eyes to the lack of education for children found begging on streets or those who are destitute, the court said it is the duty of the State to provide free education to kids under the Constitution and various other statues.

"State cannot play dumb," a bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela orally said.

The bench asked the Delhi government's Department of Education and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to file their response giving details of the steps being taken by them to ensure compulsory and free education to children up to the age of 14 years who are beggars, destitute or migrants.

The court granted them six weeks to file their affidavits.

It also impleaded the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) as a party to the case and sought its response.

The court was hearing a plea by NGO Justice For All seeking directions to authorities to ensure that migrant, destitute and beggar children are provided free education.

During the hearing, the court noted that after the insertion of Article 21A to the Constitution, the right to education is now a fundamental right.

It observed that multiple laws enacted by Parliament and the Delhi Primary Education Act which can be put to use by the Delhi government and the local bodies to ensure that every child, irrespective of their background, is provided education.

