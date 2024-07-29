 'Stand Out & Be Heard...': SriRam IAS Coaching Centre Issues Clarification After 'Insensitive' X Post Triggers Major Backlash
The Old Rajendra Nagar SriRam IAS coaching centre in Delhi released an explanation on Sunday night in response to criticism over a social media post it had made during a protest by students over the deaths of three UPSC civil services candidates at another institute's basement flooding.

Students Blame 'Illegal Libraries', 'Negligent Management' As Protest Continues After Coaching Centre Flooding Takes 3 Lives In Delhi | X

After the tragic incident in Delhi that saw three UPSC aspirants die after basement flooding in a coaching centre at Old Rajinder Nagar, people are heavily lashing out at the government as well as the coaching centres for illegally operating libraries in the basement. One such institute is SriRam IAS coaching centre which came under the radar after publishing controversial statement on the incident.

The coaching centre had earlier posted a statement which read, "We express our solidarity with the ORN Aspirants. It's time for soul searching on the part of everyone. Remember, you should not be a part of the HERD so that you are HEARD." The statement was deleted after the institute received major backlash with many stating that the the statement was completely insensitive and unnecessary.

Institute issues explanation

The Old Rajendra Nagar SriRam IAS coaching centre in Delhi then released an explanation on Sunday night in response to the criticism.

The institute posted the clarification statement on X. “We intended to express that you are on a historic path. To drive meaningful change in society, it's crucial to step away from the conventional and carve out your own unique path. Stand out and be HEARD. We are with you,” the clarification read.

Netizens React

However, even the clarification did not sit well with the netizens who called out the institute for making a statement like this. A user wrote, "What ??? U clearly wrote DONT BE PART OF HERD about students protesting. Btw how many illegal libraries u are running ? How you are with us ? You coaching centres have 100 of crores of net worth .. cant u just compensate 1 crore to each deceased ?? If not the stop the drama."

While, another user commented, "Is there any stenographer who can make sense out of it for me? I don't know who wrote this statement... there is no meaning in it. No wonder this coaching doesn't give and selection in UPSC results. And do you guys see any support in this letter for deceased students? I don't see"

"This letter is an insult to the deceased students as well as protesting students. It's shameful that this coaching institute doesn't have the balls to condemn anyone. Just wrote few meaningless sentences to show off fake solidarity. Shameless @sriramsrirangm," another user commented.

