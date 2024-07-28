Who Was Shreya Yadav? Family Alleges Mismanagement By Rau's IAS Coaching Centre After Tragedy Claims 3 Lives In Delhi; Watch VIDEO

Shreya Yadav who died tragically at Rau's IAS Study Circle in Delhi's Rajendra Nagar | X

Delhi: A day after the tragic incident in which three students lost their lives due to the flooding of the basement of an IAS coaching centre in Delhi, the uncle of the girl student Shreya Yadav, who was killed in the incident, claimed that the family was not even informed by the authorities about the death of their daughter and claimed that they came to know about the incident only through the media. He further alleged that he was not allowed to see the face of the deceased for identification and also said that he was shown a paper with Shreya's name written on it.

The deceased student's uncle, who has been identified as Dharmendra Yadav, told ANI, "I did not receive any official information from the coaching centre or the administration. I saw the news and rushed there. When I reached the spot, the DCP asked me to visit Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. I went to the mortuary and asked to see her face for identification, but they refused, citing it as a police matter. They showed me a paper with Shreya Yadav's name written on it."

He informed that he reached the hospital at around 2:30 AM and waited to see the dead body till morning. When he asked the authorities to show the face of the deceased for identification, they asked him to wait till the Investigation Officer arrives. He claimed that they hailed from Ambedkar Nagar and Shreya was admitted to the coaching centre around four to five months ago after paying Rs 1.65 lakh in fees.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He also said, "I was with Shreya during her admission. When news of the students' deaths started coming in, I called the coaching institute. They said they couldn't disclose names but confirmed three deaths. Those who give birth understand the value of life, and it should not be lost due to mismanagement. I demand that a case of culpable homicide be filed against the coaching institute's owner."

Here's how water gushed into the basement of Delhi's Rau IAS coaching center, killing 3 #UPSCaspirants👇🏻



Shreya Yadav of Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana & Navin Dalwin from Kerala lost their lives to a tragedy that could have easily been avoided



Police have booked… pic.twitter.com/xXqM1q4Uny — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) July 28, 2024

About The Tragic Incident

The incident occurred on Saturday (July 27) evening after heavy rains lashed the national capital, causing the basement of the coaching centre where a library is located to flood, trapping the students inside.

There are also reports that there was a biometric system on the door which malfunctioned due to a short circuit after water-logging, and the students were not able to escape as the water level increased inside the basement.

The students lost their lives after water-logging caused flooding in the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in old Rajendra Nagar on Saturday evening. The girl identified as Shreya Yadav was among the deceased students who were present in the basement where the library is located.

Who Was Shreya Yadav?

The deceased in the tragic incident have been identified as Shreya Yadav, Taniya Soni, and Naveen Dalvin. Shreya Yadav (22) hailed from Barsawa Hashimpur village, which is located in Ambedkar Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh. She was a civil services aspirant and was brilliant academically, and her relatives believed that she had the capability to crack the exams and become a district magistrate.

Shreya's father Rajendra Yadav is in the dairy business and had taken a loan to pay the fees of the coaching centre. She was excellent in her studies and scored around 75 percent marks in her inters and completed her BSc from Kamla Nehru Institute of Technology with 80 percent marks. She is the second oldest among three siblings, and her brother is pursuing his graduation.