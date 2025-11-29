 SSC Stenographer CBT Result 2025 Declared; 31,080 Candidates Qualify For Skill Test
SSC Stenographer CBT Result 2025 Declared; 31,080 Candidates Qualify For Skill Test

SSC Stenographer Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission has declared the SSC Stenographer CBT Result 2025. A total of 31,080 candidates have qualified for the Stenography Skill Test. The exam was held on August 6, 7, 8 and 11, and marks were normalised due to multiple shifts. Candidates can check the merit list PDF on the official SSC website.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 10:22 AM IST
article-image
SSC Stenographer Result 2025 | Official Notification

SSC Stenographer Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the results of the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Computer-Based Test (CBT) 2025. Candidates who took the test can now check their qualification status on the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in. The results have been issued in the PDF format, listing the roll numbers and names of shortlisted candidates.

"As the Computer Based Examination was conducted in multiple shifts, marks scored by candidates have been normalized as per the formula published by the Commission on its website vide Notice dated 02.06.2025. As per the provisions under Para 13.4 of the Notice of the Examination, normalized marks of the candidates have been used for processing the result to qualify the candidates for the next stage of Examination (i.e. Skill Test)," reads the notification.

