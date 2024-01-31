SSC Steno Grade C & D: Candidates To Submit Post Preferences By Feb 2, 2024 |

The Staff Selection Commission issued a notice that said that candidates who have completed the Skill Test should submit their preferences for post(s)/organization(s) through their Candidates Login on the SSC website at ssc.nic.in.

The option-cum-preference tab for post(s)/organisation(s) for SSC Steno Grade C & D will be available for selection from January 30 to February 2, 2024.

Candidates with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) should focus on applying for positions suitable for their specific disability. The selection of posts will be based on the guidelines outlined in the examination notice, considering both merit and candidate preferences. If a PwBD candidate is selected for a position not suitable for their disability, the commission retains the right to reject their application.

Read Also IIM Lucknow Seeks Alumni Help For Placements Amid Slowdown In Job Offers

Candidates who do not complete the preference form will not be eligible for the final merit list. The commission will not entertain any complaints regarding this matter, whether they are submitted by mail, fax, email, in person, or through any other means, and such complaints will be dismissed.

To submit your option-cum-preference for SSC Steno Grade C & D, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Log in with your Username and Password on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates who took the Skill Test can then submit their option-cum-preference.

Step 4: Fill in the details, save, and submit the form.

Step 5: Download the final page and print it for future reference.