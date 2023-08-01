SSC Selection Posts Ladakh 2022 Additional Result Out at ssc.nic.in

SSC Selection posts Ladakh 2022 | Official

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result Selection Posts Ladakh 2022 additional results for Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduation & above level. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The Selection Posts Ladakh result for Matriculation level,Higher Secondary (10+2), and Graduation & Above level was released on December 23, 2022.

Candidates shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny as per Annexure-I are required to submit a copy of all the supporting documents in hard copy along with the printout of their online application form to the Staff Selection Commission (Northern Western Region). Candidates can send the hard copy till August 21st by SPEED POST ONLY.

The additional number of candidates shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny under different categories for Graduation & above level is 996. For the Higher Secondary (10+2) level, 41 additional candidates are selected. A total of 690 additional number of candidates are shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny under different categories for the Matriculation level.

Direct Link to check:

Selection Posts Ladakh/2022 (Matriculation level) list

Selection Posts Ladakh/2022 Higher Secondary (10+2) level

Selection Posts Ladakh/2022 (Graduation & above level)

Steps to check the results for SSC Selection posts Ladakh 2022 additional result:

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the result link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the results and take the print for future reference.