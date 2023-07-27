SSC JE 2023: Application Form Out For Junior Engineers At ssc.nic.in; Direct Link

SSC JE 2023 | SSC

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has opened the application process for SSC junior engineers (JE) exams 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the SSC JE exam 2023 at ssc.nic.in. The last date for SSC JE 2023 application is August 16 and the SSC JE tier one exam 2023 will be conducted from October 9 to 11, 2023.

SSC JE post is for engineering posts in government organizations and ministries. The SSC JE application form 2023 will be filled in two parts. Candidates will have to complete the registration process in part one while they will have to upload documents and pay the application fee in part two.

Application Fee for SSC JE exam 2023

For male candidates belonging to the general and other backward caste (OBC) categories will have to pay Rs 100.

Candidates belonging to the scheduled caste and scheduled tribe and all category female candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

Candidates will have to fill out the application form carefully and make changes to their SSC JE application form 2023 before finally submitting it.

There will be no correction after filling out the application form. SSC JE application form status can be checked on the official website of SSC, by entering the registration number, date of birth and gender.

Steps to register SSC JE 2023 Application Form:

Visit the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in.

Click on the "New User? Register Now" link.

Enter the required details like government ID, name, date of birth, etc.

A registration ID and password will be generated.

Login using the registration ID and password and upload your photo and signature.

Fill in the education details.

Pay the SSC JE application fee and submit.

Take the printout of the SSC JE application form 2023 for future reference.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)