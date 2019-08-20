SSC Selection Post Phase 7 Exam 2019 dates released, here's how to check

The Staff Selection Commission had released a notification for the recruitment in which they have announced the dates of examination. The candidates who have applied for the post are required to check the official website ssc.nic.in. The exams are based on computer-based tests which will be conducted at various centres from October 14 to October 18, 2019.

According to Zee Business, the online application process is open for SSC Selection examination. The interested candidates can log on to the official website and submit the application form. The last date for submitting the application form is August 31, 2019 till 5.00 PM.

The last date for payment of online fees and generation of offline challan is September 2, 2019. Before applying, candidates should check the eligibility criteria for the post. The computer-based examination will be conducted from October 14, 2019, to October 18, 2019.

SSC Selection Post Phase 7 Exam 2019: Steps to check

Candidates need to visit the official website of SSC i.e. ssc.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, “Phase-VII/2019/Selection Posts (3286.73 KB)”

PDF containing all the necessary details will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the same and take a print out for future reference