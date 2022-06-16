e-Paper Get App

SSC results for nine divisional education boards tomorrow; learn how to check

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 02:31 PM IST
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (MSBSHSE) is expected to release the results of the Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 final exams tomorrow, June 17, Friday, at 01:00 pm.

After 1 p.m. tomorrow, students registered for the examination through the nine divisional education boards from Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan will be able to view their subject-wise revised marks on the following official websites:

  1. mahresult.nic.in

  2. mahahsscboard.in

