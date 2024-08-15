 SSC MTS, Havaldar 2024 Exam: Correction Window To Open Tomorrow At ssc.gov.in
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will open the correction window for the Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Exam 2024 on August 16, 2024.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will open the correction window for the Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Exam 2024 on August 16, 2024. This window allows candidates to make changes to their application forms if necessary. The correction window will close on August 17, 2024.

Exam and Selection Process:

Examination Dates: September 30 to November 14, 2024.

Selection Process:

Computer-Based Examination (CBE)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST) (Only for Havaldar posts)

Vacancies:

Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical): 6144 posts

Havaldar (CBIC & CBN): 3439 posts

Total Vacancies: 9583

How to make the changes:

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2024 on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login details and submit them.

Step 4: Your application form will be displayed.

Step 5: Review the form and make the necessary corrections.

Step 6: Submit the revised form and download the confirmation page.

Important points to note:

Any requests for changes after the correction window closes will not be entertained by the Commission.

Corrections can only be made through the official online portal; requests by post, fax, email, or in person will be rejected.

For more information, candidates should refer to the official SSC website.

