SSC MTS Admit Cards 2024 Released For KKR, SR, WR & Other Regions, Download Now!

ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the release of admit cards for the Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) (MTS) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) exams. Candidates who have registered for the written examination can now check their status and download their hall tickets by visiting their respective regional websites, including sscnwr.org. The SSC MTS Admit Cards 2023 are available for several regions, including the Kerala Karnataka Region (KKR), Southern Region (SR), Western Region (WR), Eastern Region (ER), and Madhya Pradesh Region (MPR).

Previously, the commission issued admit cards for the North Eastern Region (NER), North Western Region (NWR), and Central Region (CR). Admit cards for the Southern Region, Kerala Karnataka Region (KKR), and Northern Region are still pending release.

Step-by-Step Guide to Download Hall Ticket

Visit the official regional website of the SSC (e.g., sscnwr.org for North Western Region Chandigarh).

Look for the link titled “STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR MULTI-TASKING (NON-TECHNICAL) STAFF AND HAVALDAR (CBIC & CBN) EXAMINATION, 2024, TO BE HELD FROM 30/09/2024 TO 14/11/2024” and click on it.

Enter the required details, including your registered ID or roll number and date of birth, in the specified fields.

Click the submit button.

Your SSC MTS Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Review all details carefully and print a copy to bring with you on exam day.

SSC MTS 2024 Exam Date

The SSC MTS and Havaldar exams are scheduled between September 30 and November 14. This recruitment exam aims to fill a total of 9,583 vacancies (6,144 for MTS and 3,439 for Havaldar). The computer-based examination (CBE) will be worth 270 marks, divided into two sessions on the same exam day. Session 1 covers Numerical and Mathematical Ability, Reasoning Ability, and Problem-Solving, while Session 2 includes General Awareness and English Language and Comprehension.

Each session lasts 45 minutes, and all questions will be objective-type with multiple choices. Note that there will be no negative marking in Session 1, while Session 2 will have negative marking (-1) for incorrect answers.

The exam will be conducted in over 13 regional languages, including Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Assamese, Konkani, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia (Oriya), Punjabi, Manipuri (Metei or Meithei), Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.