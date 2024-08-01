SSC MTS 2024 Increases Vacancy, Extends Registration Period; Check Latest Updates Here | Representative image

The number of Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) openings to be filled through SSC MTS 2024 has increased to 6,144 from the 4,887 vacancies that were previously announced, according to the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). There are currently 9,583 Havaldar overall, including the 3,439 Havaldar in CIBC and CBN openings. You can check the notification at ssc.gov.in.

The commission announced in a separate announcement that the deadline for applying to the SSC MTS and Havaldar examinations in 2024 has been moved forward to August 3, 2024. The deadline was July 31st previously.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must be at least 18 years old and no older than 25 as of August 3rd (the amended cut-off date) in order to apply for the MTS positions.

As on August 3, individuals seeking Havaldar positions must be between the ages of 18 and 27. Candidates in the reserved category are eligible for a relaxation of the maximum age limit.

By August 3 at the latest, a candidate must complete the Class 10 (Matriculation) exam or an equivalent exam from an accredited board.

Application Fees

For SSC MTS 2024, candidates must pay an application fee of ₹100. Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Exservicemen (ESM) who are qualified for reservation are excused from paying the application cost.

Important Dates

As per the commission's most recent announcement, August 3 will be used as the qualifying date rather than August 1.

The commission stated that the application rectification window, which is set for August 16–17 (11 p.m.), will not be altered.



The proposed schedule for the computer-based test for SSC MTS and Havaldar is October–November 2024. A more thorough schedule will be revealed at a later time.