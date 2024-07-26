SSC Declares GD Constable 2023 Final Results For Manipur At sssc.gov.in

ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final scores for the General Duty (GD) constable exam for candidates from Manipur. Candidates can check their results on the official website, ssc.gov.in, by logging in with their registration number and password. The results will be available from July 25 to August 8, 2024.

The official announcement stated “Using the registration number and password, candidates can view their marks by visiting the “Results and Marks” section of the candidate dashboard on the commission’s older website, ssc.nic.in. The window will only be available from July 25, 2024, until August 8, 2024, therefore candidates are required to print out their results by the given time."

To check the results, follow these steps:

1. Visit ssc.nic.in, the SSC's official website.

2. Enter your registration number and password on the homepage.

3. Click on the link "SSC GD Constable 2023 final marks".

4. Your results will be displayed in PDF format.

5. Check your marks and print the PDF for your records.

The final result will include details such as roll number, name, category, force allocated, and marks obtained. Candidates are advised to verify their details carefully. Qualified candidates will proceed to the next round, which includes document verification, medical examination, and training.

The SSC had released the results for the GD Constable exam for other states on March 21, 2024, but the results for Manipur were delayed due to law-and-order issues in the state. The state has 597 vacancies for GD Constable positions.