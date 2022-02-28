SSC MTS 2020 paper 1 results likely to release today, here's how to check on ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the results of the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Tier 1 (Paper 1) exam 2020 on Monday, February 28.

The SSC MTS Computer Based Examination 2020 was conducted from October 10 to November 2, 2021.

Candidates who took the exam can check the SSC MTS exam 2020 results whenever they are released on the SSC official website - ssc.nic.in

Here is how to check the result

1)Go to the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

2)Click on the link for results and login using credentials.

3)After logging in, the results will be availableCheck your result and keep a soft copy and hard copy for future reference.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the tentative answer key and candidates response sheets for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Tier 1 test 2020 in November.

It should be noted that only candidates who pass the SSC MTS Tier 1 Exam in 2021 will be able to apply for the SSC MTS Tier 2 Exam. Candidates who do not pass the first level of the examination will be unable to apply for the following level.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 04:16 PM IST