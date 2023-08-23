SSC Junior Hindi Translator JHT Recruitment 2023: Application Process Begins For 307 Vacancies

ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) made the SSC JHT Exam 2023 announcement public on August 22. The registration process for the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2023, has begun, with applications accepted through September 12, 2023. Prospective candidates are encouraged to apply online at ssc.nic.in, the official SSC website.

With the aim of filling 307 vacancies within the organization, this recruitment drive provides an opportunity for qualified candidates. The following are the main details, including dates, vacancy specifics, the selection procedure, and more:

Important Dates:

Application Commencement: August 22, 2023

Application Deadline: September 12, 2023

Correction Window: September 13 - September 14, 2023

Paper I Examination: October 2023

Vacancy Details:

Junior Hindi Translator: 21 posts

Junior Translation Officer: 13 posts

Junior Translator: 263 posts

Senior Translator: 1 post

Senior Hindi Translator: 9 posts

Selection Process:

The selection process entails a written examination comprising Paper I and Paper II. While Paper I consists of objective-type questions, Paper II involves descriptive questions. In Paper-I, a negative marking of 0.25 marks applies for each incorrect response. Importantly, it must further be noted that no provision for score reevaluation or re-checking will be entertained.

For more information and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official SSC website.

