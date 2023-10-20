SSC JHT 2023: Last Day To Raise Objections Against Provisional Answer Key

ssc.nic.in

SSC JHT 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the window for submitting objections to the SSC JHT provisional answer keys. Candidates are able to submit their grievances on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The commission has also provided the response sheets for paper 1 of Junior Hindi Interpreter (JHT), Junior Interpreter, and Senior Hindi Interpreter. The SSC JHT 2023 exam was held on October 16.

Applicants are required to pay Rs 100 for each inquiry in which they express their disapproval with the SSC JHT temporary response key.

“Portrayals got after 6 PM on October 20 won’t be engaged for any reason," the commission stated. SSC has likewise encouraged possibility to remove a print from their separate reaction sheets as the connection will be taken out from tomorrow.

Students should appear for SSC JHT paper 2 at the following stage. The SSC JHT paper will include two entries for interpretation - one for Hindi to English and one for English to Hindi - as well as an exposition in both Hindi and English to assess students' interpretation abilities and ability to write in both dialects.

SSC JHT: Documents required

Applicants should bring the following items to the record check:

- Two visa size variety photos

-One original ID, such as an Aadhaar card,, driving license, Government school ID card, etc.

-Ex-serviceman release book provided by the protective service or perhaps any other photograph bearing ID card provided by the focal/state government.