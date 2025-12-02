SSC JE 2025 Paper 1 Begins Tomorrow; Check Exam Guidelines, Pattern

SSC JE 2025 Paper 1 | Image: Canva

SSC JE 2025 Paper 1: For Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical engineering disciplines, the Staff Selection Commission will conduct SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2025 Paper 1, consisting of a computer-based exam for two hours, carrying a total of 200 marks from December 3 to 6, 2025.

Exam Structure and Key Details

Paper 1 comprises three sections: General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, and General Engineering. Candidates have to attempt the General Engineering section related to the discipline they chose in their application form.

The recruitment drive will fill 1,731 JE vacancies in different departments.

Admit Card Mandatory for Entry

The SSC has published the SSC JE 2025 Admit Card on its official website at ssc.gov.in. The candidate should bring a printout of the hall ticket with a valid original photo ID, namely Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, Passport, or Driving Licence. For the ID not including a date of birth, an extra valid DOB certificate is needed.

Important Exam-Day Instructions

-Carry the original SSC-issued hall ticket.

-Bring two recent passport-sized colour photographs.

- Electrical devices, calculators, mobile phones, and smart devices are not allowed.

-Candidates are advised to follow all the guidelines so as to avoid any hassle at the exam centre.

SSC JE Admit Card 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- ssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link SSC JE Admit Card 2025 for Paper 1 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their login details on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the SSC JE Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the SSC JE Admit Card 2025 and take a printout for future reference.