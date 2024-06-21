SSC GD Constable Result 2024 Expected To Be Announced Soon At ssc.gov.in

Representational Pic

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to announce the results for the Constable GD examination shortly. Aspiring candidates who took part in the recruitment test can access their results on the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

The recruitment exam was conducted to fill the positions of Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles, SSF, and Constable General Duty in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

Key Examination Dates:

Computer-Based Examination: February 20 to March 7, 2024

Reexamination: March 30, 2024

Objection Window and Tentative Answer Key Release: April 2024

SSC GD Constable 2024: Final Vacancy List

The final vacancy list for the SSC GD examination 2024 includes a total of 46,617 positions across various user organisations. The breakdown of these positions is as follows:

BSF (Border Security Force): 12,076 positions

CISF (Central Industrial Security Force): 13,632 positions

CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force): 9,410 positions

SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal): 1,926 positions

ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police): 6,287 positions

AR (Assam Rifles): 2,990 positions

SSF (Secretariat Security Force): 296 positions

Following the announcement of results, selected candidates will proceed through various stages, including the medical examination, document verification, physical efficiency test (PET), and physical standard test (PST). The schedule for these rounds will be posted on the official SSC website.

How to check the SSC GD Constable 2024 Results:

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in.

Click on the 'Result' tab on the homepage.

Select the link 'SSC GD Result 2024'.

A PDF file with the list of selected candidates and their roll numbers will be displayed.

Verify your roll number, name, and qualifying status in the list.

Download and save the PDF file for future reference.

For the latest updates and information, candidates are advised to regularly check the official SSC website.