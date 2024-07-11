SSC GD Constable Result 2024 Declared, Check Here! | Representational image

SSC GD Constable Result 2024 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission. Candidates who appeared for the 2024 Assam Rifles Examination, SSF, and Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) can verify their roll numbers at ssc.gov.in, the SSC's official website.

46617 posts will be filled by SSC GD, 12076 of which are for the BSF, 13632 for the CISF, 9410 for the CRPF, 1926 for the SSB, 6287 for the ITBP, 2990 for the AR, and 296 for the SSF.

How to check?

-Go to ssc.gov.in to see the official SSC website.

-On the home page, select the results page by clicking on it.

-Select the SSC GD Constable Result 2024 link that appears on the screen after it opens.

-The applicants will need to verify their roll numbers in a new PDF file that opens.

-Save a hard copy of the page after downloading it in case you need it later.



The Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) are open to applicants who passed the written exam.

The written test was given on March 30, 2024, and from February 20 to March 7. The tentative answer key for the SSC GD exam was made available on April 3, and the deadline for submitting objections was April 10, 2024.