Punjab National Bank Invites Applications For 2700 Apprenticeship Posts, Apply NOW! |

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) is now taking online applications for apprenticeships from eligible candidates. The goal of the hiring drive is to fill 2700 apprenticeship spots. On or before July 14, 2024, candidates may submit their applications via the official website, pnbindia.in. The online recruitment exam is scheduled for July 28 this year.

Applying candidates must be between the ages of 20 and 28 as of June 30, 2024. The age limit for apprentice positions is relaxed for candidates in the reserved category.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates must hold a graduate degree from any university, college or school recognised by the UGC, AICTE, or other governmental organisations in any area. The applicant must submit their mark sheets, interim certificates, and degree certificates as instructed by the bank, and the qualification result must have been revealed by June 30, 2024, at the latest., Applicants must speak the local tongue of the state or territory in which they are applying for training with fluency. This involves fully comprehending it as well as speaking, writing, and reading it.

Application Fees



The application fee is Rs 944 for general/OBC applicants, Rs 708 for women, SC, and ST applicants, and Rs 472 for PwBD applicants. The cost cannot be returned or kept in reserve for a later exam or selection after it has been paid.

How to apply?



-Check out the official webpage at pnbindia.in.

-On the main page, select the "Recruitments" link.

-Click on the registration link located beneath the apprenticeship recruiting notice.

-Proceed with the application process after logging in.

-At this point, click submit, pay the application money, and attach the necessary files.

-After finishing, download a copy and print it out for your records.

Exam Pattern



The PNB apprentice test, which covers topics like computer expertise, aptitude for maths and reasoning, general English, and general and financial awareness, will be administered through an online written format. At the designated time and day, each applicant must use a desktop, laptop, tablet, or smartphone with a camera to do the online exam.