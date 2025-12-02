SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2026: Registration Starts For 25,487 Vacancies; Know Selection Process, Exam Pattern

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2026 | Image: Canva

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has opened up the recruitment for SSC GD Constable 2026. There are 25,487 total vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Assam Rifles, and the Secretariat Security Force (SSF). The online application process began on December 1st, 2025 and closes on December 31st, 2025, at 11 PM.

Of the total vacancies, 23,467 are for male candidates, and 2,020 are for female candidates. These vacancies are spread out among the BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, Assam Rifles, and SSF.

Dates of Application and Correction Windows

Candidates must pay their exam fee before the closing date of January 1st, 2026. The correction window will be available between January 8th and 10th, 2026, for candidates to make any necessary corrections to their applications after completing the correction fee payment.

Fee Structure

The exam fee for General and OBC male candidates is Rs 100. Women, SC, ST and eligible Ex-Servicemen will not be charged a fee.

Selection Process: Stages of Selection

The selection process for SSC GD recruitment consists of the following:

-A Computer-Based Examination (CBE),

-A Physical Endurance Test (PET) and a Physical Standard Test (PST),

-A Detailed Medical Examination (DME),

-Document Verification.

All candidates must successfully complete all stages to be eligible for final selection.

Important Dates |

Exam Pattern

The CBE consists of 80 Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs). Each MCQ is worth 2 marks, divided into four sections (i) General Intelligence and Reasoning; 20 questions, (ii) General Knowledge and Awareness; 20 questions, (iii) Elementary Mathematics; 20 questions, and (iv) English/Hindi; 20 questions. The test is to be completed in 60 minutes. A candidate who answers incorrectly will receive a deduction of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer.

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification thoroughly before applying to avoid discrepancies during verification.