SSC GD Constable 2024 Online Application Process Ends Today | Official

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to conclude the online application process today for the SSC GD Constable exam 2024, with the last date to apply being December 31, 2024. As of 23:00 hours on December 31, 2023, the SSC GD Constable 2024 apply online link will be accessible. To be eligible for the exam, candidates must ensure the timely submission of the SSC GD application form before the specified deadline.

Under no circumstances will the Commission extend the last date of application for SSC GD Constable 2024, emphasizing the importance of submitting applications promptly to avoid any potential last-minute technical issues.

The SSC GD online form 2024 was made available on November 24, 2023, for the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2024.

Important dates for the SSC GD Constable 2024 exam are as follows:

Release of SSC GD 2024 notification & application form: November 24, 2023

Last date of application: December 31, 2023

Last date to pay SSC GD application fee: January 01, 2024

SSC GD form correction window: January 04, 2024, to January 06, 2024

SSC GD Constable exam 2024 dates: February 20 to March 12, 2024

To apply online for SSC GD Constable 2024, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official website - ssc.nic.in.

Navigate to the ssc.nic.in registration login section.

Fill in the login details to apply for the SSC GD 2024 exam or complete the registration form with the SSC GD Constable exam registration details.

Click on the 'Apply now' link under the SSC GD Constable 2024 recruitment drive.

Complete the application form.

Upload scanned images of the photo and signature.

Pay the SSC GD application fee using Debit/Credit card/Net Banking.

Submit the SSC GD online form.

Save the confirmation page.

It is worth noting that the SSC GD application fee is INR 100, and this fee is exempted for reserved category candidates and females.