 SSC GD 2023 final answer key released at ssc.nic.in, direct link here
SSC GD 2023 final answer key released at ssc.nic.in, direct link here

SSC GD 2023 final answer key released at ssc.nic.in, direct link here

Candidates who appeared in the General Duty Constable written examination can download the answer key available on the official website of SSC at ss.nic.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 09:14 PM IST
article-image
SSC GD final answer key 2023 released on ssc.nic.in | Representational Pic

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key of the SSC GD Constable Exam 2023.

The SSC declared the GD Constable Result on April 8, 2023.

The Commission has today released the final answer key.

The GD Constable written exam was conducted from February 10 to February 14, 2023.

The candidates shortlisted in the exam are being called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) conducted from April 15 onwards.

article-image

Direct Link for SSC GD Constable 2023 Final Answer Key

GD PET/PST 2023

As per the data, over 3.7 lakh candidates have qualified for the GD PET/PST exam, out of which 43,434 candidates are female and 3,27,223 candidates are male. The final answer key along with the question papers will be available for the candidates for a period of one month from 17.04.2023 (04:00 PM) to 08.05.2023 (04:00 PM).

Steps to check SSC GD Constable Answer key 2023:

  • Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

  • On the homepage, got o 'Latest Updates' section

  • Now, click on the link that reads, "Uploading of Final Answer Key(s)... Examination, 2022"

  • A PDF will open up on screen. Scoll down and click on the answer key link

  • Login using your application number and password

  • SSC GD Constable answer key will get opened

  • Download the answer key and take the print for future reference

