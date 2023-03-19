SSC declares CHSL skill test result 2021 on ssc.nic.in; check result and cutoff here

SSC declares CHSL final Result 2021 | Photo: Representative Image

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination Result - 2021 in a notification out on March 18.

Candidates who appeared for the CHSL Skill Test (Typing Test & DEST) can check the result on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CHSL-2021 Tier 2 result was declared on December 16, 2022.

A total of 35,023 candidates were shortlisted for appearing in Typing Test, 4374 candidates for appearing in DEST for the post of DEO in CAG and 1511 candidates for appearing in DEST for the post of DEO (other than CAG).

A tweet by @SSCorg_in which provide news for various SSC exams (It's not the official twitter handle of SSC), "Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021– Declaration of Result of Skill Test (Typing Test/DEST)."

The pictures of the notification are also uploaded along with the tweet.

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021– Declaration of Result of Skill Test (Typing Test/DEST) pic.twitter.com/UVhEd80sTf — SSC News (@SSCorg_in) March 18, 2023

Direct links for the pdf of student's list selected for documentation process

SSC CHSL Result 2021 - LDC/JSA & PA/SA

SSC CHSL Result 2021 - DEO IN CAG

SSC CHSL Result 2021 - DEO OTHER THAN CAG

A total of 14873 candidates qualified Typing Test (List-I), 220 candidates qualified DEST (CAG) (List-II) and 1067 candidates qualified DEST (Other than CAG) (List-III) (provisionally) to appear in Document Verification.

CHSL Typing Test Cutoff - 2021

SSC cut-off 2021 | ssc.nic.in

Document Verification

The schedule for the Document Verification will be uploaded on the respective websites of the Regional Offices of the Commission shortly.