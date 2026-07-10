SSC CHT 2026 Tentative Vacancies Released At ssc.gov.in; 303 Posts Announced Across Ministries | X @SSCorg__in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative vacancy list for the Combined Hindi Translators (CHT) Examination 2026 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. According to the vacancy notice issued on July 9, 2026, a total of 303 tentative vacancies have been announced for various Senior Translator, Junior Translator and Junior Hindi Translator posts in ministries, departments and government organisations.

Apart from these vacancies, there are 15 vacancies reserved for Persons with Disability in the following categories: OH, HH, VH and Other PwD. Thus the total number of vacancies becomes 318.

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The above mentioned vacancies have been announced for the post of translators in several government departments like, Ministry of Defence, Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG), Department of Posts, Department of Revenue, Railway Board, Central Administrative Tribunal, Central Passport Organization, DGHS, National Informatics Centre, Indian Meteorological Department, and many others.

Direct link to check the vacancy details

SSC CHT 2026 Tentative Vacancy Details

Notification Date: July 9, 2026

Total Tentative Vacancies: 303

PwD Vacancies (OH, HH, VH & Other PwD): 15

Overall Vacancies: 318

Posts Included:

Senior Translator (Group B, Non-Gazetted)

Junior Translator (Group B/Non-Gazetted)

Junior Hindi Translator (Subordinate Offices)

Pay Levels:

Level 7 – Senior Translator

Level 6 – Junior Translator/Junior Hindi Translator,

Category-wise Vacancies (303 Posts)

UR: 156

SC: 37

ST: 15

OBC: 75

EWS: 20

Total: 303

Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to ssc.gov.in, the SSC's official website.

Step 2: Register once, then log in using your login information, which should include your date of birth and OTR registration number.

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Step 3: Complete the application, attach the required files, pay, and submit.

Step 4: Take a printout of the application after downloading it for your records.

SSC has also made it clear that these are tentative vacancies and the actual number of vacancies may vary when the recruitment takes place.

The notification regarding SSC CHT 2026 is supposed to be announced independently in the upcoming weeks. It would contain important information about the application process, eligibility criteria, test format, mode of selection, exam dates, and many other important guidelines. SSC CHT 2026 exam is scheduled to take place in August-September 2026, while admit cards would be released a few days prior to the examination date.