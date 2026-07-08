SC Seeks CBSE Response On Plea Seeking Grace Marks, Fresh Exams For Gulf-Based Class 12 Students | X

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Centre and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on a writ petition filed on behalf of Class 12 students from Gulf and West Asian countries seeking multiple reliefs, including compensatory grace marks, special examinations, relaxation in admission eligibility and protection against loss of an academic year following disruption of the 2026 board examination cycle.

A Bench of Justices K.V. Viswanathan and Alok Aradhe issued notice on the petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution and directed the petitioner to furnish a copy of the plea to the Solicitor General before the next date of hearing.

The writ petition, filed through advocate Vineet Jindal, contended that thousands of CBSE Class 12 students studying in GCC/West Asian countries were subjected to "extraordinary and unprecedented circumstances" arising out of the regional conflict, which severely disrupted the board examination process and adversely impacted their educational future.

It sought a declaration that students appearing in the CBSE Class 12 Examinations, 2026, from GCC/West Asian countries constitute a distinct and specially affected class entitled to equitable relief owing to the extraordinary circumstances faced during the examination cycle.

The petition has also challenged the CBSE's assessment scheme dated March 27 to the extent it allegedly adversely affects the interests of affected students, and sought directions to adopt a fair, transparent and non-discriminatory evaluation mechanism.

Seeking compensatory measures, the plea has prayed for directions to the CBSE to grant one-time moderation and/or grace marks to affected students in recognition of the adverse impact of the prevailing conflict, disruption of studies, psychological stress, displacement and examination irregularities.

It has further sought directions to conduct Special Fresh Examinations and Special Improvement Examinations in all subjects without restricting the number of subjects that may be opted for, while allowing students to retain whichever result is more beneficial to them through a "better-of-two" protection.

The petition has also sought directions for the formulation of a transparent, time-bound review, verification and grievance redressal mechanism for students assessed under the March 27 assessment scheme.

Further, it has sought a one-time relaxation in the eligibility criteria under the Direct Admission of Students Abroad (DASA) Scheme by reducing the minimum aggregate marks requirement from 75 per cent to 60 per cent for the academic session 2026-27.

Similar relaxation has also been sought for admissions under the Children of Indian Workers in Gulf Countries (CIWG) category.

In addition, the petition has prayed for directions to educational institutions, universities and counselling authorities to protect the candidature of affected students, permit provisional admissions wherever necessary and refrain from rejecting applications solely due to delayed declaration or revision of results.

It has also sought the creation of a special admission and counselling window after the declaration of revised results and completion of special examinations so that no student loses an academic year.

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According to the plea, despite several representations submitted by students, parents, community organisations and educational stakeholders before the CBSE and the Union Ministry of Education, "no comprehensive remedial framework has been introduced to adequately address the prejudice suffered by affected students."

It further stated that the extraordinary circumstances affected all students irrespective of whether a particular subject examination was cancelled or conducted, and that "the entire examination environment stood compromised due to war-related tensions, uncertainty and psychological distress."

"The educational future of thousands of students has been placed at serious risk due to circumstances entirely beyond their control," the petition said.

The petition additionally referred to representations made by educational institutions highlighting the severe academic prejudice suffered by students due to the assessment methodology adopted by the CBSE and seeking compensatory moderation, special examinations and relaxation in admission eligibility.

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It also highlighted the unusually low pass percentage recorded by one institution as reflecting the exceptional hardship faced by affected students.

The petitioners argued that the results declared under the impugned methodology do not accurately reflect the true academic capability and expected board-level performance of the affected students and have jeopardised their higher education prospects.

The petition maintained that the educational future of thousands of students has been placed at serious risk due to circumstances entirely beyond their control and sought urgent intervention from the apex court to protect their academic prospects.

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