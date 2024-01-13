 SSC CHSL Tier-2 Answer Key Released; Objections Accepted Until January 15
The Staff Selection Commission unveils CHSL tier-2 answer keys for 2023. Candidates can download and raise objections by January 15.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, January 13, 2024, 07:31 PM IST
article-image

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has unveiled the answer keys and response sheets for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL) tier-2 exams conducted in 2023. Candidates can now download these crucial documents to assess their performance.

Key Details:

Accessing the Answer Key and Response Sheet:

To obtain the SSC CHSL tier-2 answer key and response sheet, candidates need to log in using their registration numbers or roll numbers and passwords.

The official website for downloading these documents is ssc.nic.in.

Deadline for Objections:

Candidates can raise objections to the tentative answer keys by January 15.

Each objection requires a payment of Rs 100 per challenged question.

Any representations received after 4 pm on January 15 will not be considered.

article-image

How to Download SSC CHSL Tier-2 Answer Key (2023):

Visit the official SSC website – ssc.nic.in.

Click on the designated link for the final answer key.

Enter the SSC registration number and password on the subsequent window.

Input the provided captcha code.

Submit the details to access and review the SSC CHSL tier-2 answer key for the year 2023.

Examination Dates:

The SSC CHSL tier 2 exams were conducted on November 2, 2023, and January 10, 2024.

Option-Cum-Preference Submission:

Candidates are required to submit their option-cum-preference before the announcement of the SSC CHSL tier 2 results for 2023.

SSC will soon release a notice and activate the submission window for candidates to express their preferences within a stipulated time frame.

Stay tuned for further updates on the SSC CHSL tier-2 results and related notifications.

