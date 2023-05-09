SSC CHSL notification 2023 released at ssc.nic.in; check details here

SSC CHSL 2023 notification out | SSC official

New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission has released SSC CHSL 2023 notification today, May 9, 2023.

Interested candidates can apply for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination can apply online through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The registration process for SSC CHSL 2023 has begun today May 9, 2023.

Last Date to Apply

The last date to apply for SSC CHSL 2023 is June 8, 2023.

The minimum age limit for candidates to apply is 18 years, and the maximum age limit is 27 years.

However, there will be age relaxation for candidates belonging to the reserved.

Exam date for SSC CHSL 2023

According to the annual calendar, the SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam 2023 will be conducted in the month of July and August.

Candidates must have passed the 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board.

The application fee is Rs. 100

Women Candidates and Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) who are eligible for reservations are exempted from paying fee.

The SSC CHSL exam is conducted to recruit candidates for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.

Selected candidates will be appointed for the following post:

Lower Division Clerks

Junior Secretariat Assistants

Data Entry Operators

Selection process for SSC CHSL 2023

The recruitment process will be conducted in three tiers, including a computer-based examination (Tier-1), a descriptive paper (Tier-2), and a skill test/typing test (Tier-3).

Admit card for SSC CHSL 2023

The admit cards for both exams will be released 10-15 days before the exam date.

Steps to Apply for SSC CHSL 2023

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on apply online link available on the top of the page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to press CHSL link.

Enter the required details and click on login.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.