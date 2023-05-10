SSC CHSL notification 2023 out for 1600 vacancies, apply at ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL 2023 notification out | SSC official

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday, May 9 released a notification inviting applications to fill approximately 1600 vacancies through Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination 2023.

These vacancies are tentative and the final vacancy position will be informed in due course.

Interested candidates can apply for the exam online through SSC website at ssc.nic.in till 11pm on June 8.

Aspirants should check the eligibility and other details carefully before applying for the posts

Admit card for SSC CHSL 2023

The admit cards for both exams will be released 10-15 days before the exam date.

Read Also SSC CHSL notification 2023 released at ssc.nic.in; check details here

The Commission will hold a competitive examination to fill Group C posts viz. Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals.

The recruitment process for SSC CHSL 2023will be conducted in three tiers:

Computer-based examination (Tier-1)

Descriptive paper (Tier-2)

Skill test/typing test (Tier-3)

Steps to Apply for SSC CHSL 2023

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on apply online link available on the top of the page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to press CHSL link.

Enter the required details and click on login.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.