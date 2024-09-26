 SSC CHSL 2024 Tier 2 Exam To Be Held On November 18; Check Minimum Qualifying Marks Here
The computer-based SSC CHSL Tier 2 exam will be administered online and comprise three sections, each with two modules.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 12:16 PM IST
SSC CHSL 2024 | Freepik Image

The date of the 2024 Tier-II Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination has been announced by the Staff Selection Commission. The Commission has decided to hold the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024 (Tier-II) on November 18, 2024, as per the official notice. Tier-II will assess candidates' writing abilities and subject-matter expertise related to the selected position.

Exam Pattern

The computer-based SSC CHSL Tier 2 exam will be administered online and comprise three sections, each with two modules. Section-III of the Tier 2 exam will be qualifying in nature, and the merit list will be decided by adding up the total scores from Sections I and II. Three marks will be awarded for each question, and one mark will be subtracted for each wrong response.

-The minimum qualifying score for candidates in the General (UR) category is 30%.

-The minimal qualifying score for candidates in the OBC/EWS category is 25%.

-The minimum qualifying score for candidates in all other reserved categories, such as SC/ST, is 20%.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 2024

The SSC previously released the Tier-I results and the category-specific cut-off marks prior to this announcement. Just 41465 of the thousands of applicants who took the Tier-I exam are eligible to advance to the next round. These shortlisted applicants are competing for 3712 positions in various government departments and offices as LDCs (Lower Division Clerks), JSAs (Junior Secretariat Assistants), and DEOs (Data Entry Operators).

