SSC CGL exam: Post preference to be submitted April 27 onwards at ssc.nic.in

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has recently notified about option-cum-preference for SSC CGL exam 2022.

Candidates who appeared in the CGL Tier-II examination 2022 are required to submit their preference for post(s)/ department (s) for CGLE-2922 through the official website at ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL Exam CGL Tier-I Examination 2022 was held from December 01 to 13, 2022.

Result for SSC CGL 2022 exam

The result of Tier-1 was declared on February 09, 2023. Subsequently, the Commission conducted the CGL Tier-II Exam-2022 from March 02 to 07, 2023 in CBT mode.

"Before the declaration of the final result, Option-cum-Preference(s) for post(s)/ department(s) are required to be submitted by those candidates who have appeared in Tier-II examination," reads the official notice.

The notice further reads, "Candidates who fail to exercise their Option-cum-Preference(s) during the aforesaid period, shall not be given any further opportunity for submission of their Option-cumPreference(s) and such candidates will not be considered for inclusion in the final merit list/final selection."

SSC CGL Tier-II appeared candidates can submit their post preference (s) from April 27 to May 01, 2023. Requests received after the mentioned date will not be accepted.

Steps to submit post preference for CGL 2022:

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Login using your registered username and password.

Now, select your preferred posts or departments and submit the option-cum-preference form.

Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.