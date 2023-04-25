SSC to reconduct stenographer skill test for grade C, D today onwards

SSC stenographer skill test begins today | ssc.nic.in

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will reconduct SSC Stenographer skill test 2022 for grade C and D today onwards for those candidates who appeared on 15.02.2023 and 16.02.2023 and faced technical issues.

SSC Stenographer skill test will be conducted today for Hindi and tomorrow for English.

SSC had conducted the skill tests of stenographer grade C and D exam 2022 on February 15 and 16 but as candidates faced issues, the commission held a retest on March 10.

Candidates who appeared for the retest faced the same issues again.

The SSC then decided to re-conduct the skill tests for Stenographer Grade C & D (Hindi) on 25th and 26th April, 2023.

SSC Stenographer syllabus

Candidates will be given one dictation for 10 minutes in English / Hindi at the speed of 100 words per minute for the post of stenographer grade ‘C’ and 80 words per minute for the post of stenographer grade ‘D’. The matter will have to be transcribed on the computer.