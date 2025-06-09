SSC CGL 2025 Notification To Be Released Today At ssc.gov.in; Know Eligibility Criteria, Exam Dates

SSC CGL 2025 Notification | Official Website

SSC CGL Registration 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is scheduled to issue the SSC CGL 2025 notification today, June 9, 2025. The SSC CGL application window will close on July 4, 2025. Candidates will be able to check and download the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) notification and apply online at ssc.gov.in.

The SSC notification will provide essential information like eligibility criteria, application procedure, vacancies, syllabus, pay scale, and more. The notification will include Group B and Group C posts like Assistant Audit Officer, Inspector (Income Tax and Central Excise), Junior Statistical Officer, Statistical Investigator, Tax Assistant, Auditor, etc.

Exam Dates And Pattern

The SSC CGL 2025 test will be administered in the online mode (Computer-Based Test) between August 13 and August 30, 2025. The selection process will be done in two phases — Tier I and Tier II. However, the final merit list will be compiled on the basis of only the candidate's Tier II performance, which is the selection phase for the choice.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for SSC CGL 2025, applicants should possess the specified educational qualifications. Generally, a bachelor's degree from a recognized university is necessary for all jobs. Yet, specific or extra educational qualifications are required for certain positions.

For the Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) position, the candidates should have a bachelor's degree with a minimum of 60% marks in Mathematics at 12th standard level, or a graduate degree with one of the subjects being Statistics.

For the Statistical Investigator Grade-II position, the candidates should be a graduate degree and should have Economics, Statistics, or Mathematics as a compulsory or elective subject.

For the post of Research Assistant in the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the candidate should have a bachelor's degree with at least one year of experience in research from any recognized university or research center.