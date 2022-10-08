SSC CGL 2022 registration ends today; here's how to apply for exam on ssc.nic.in

Representational image |

The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam registration period for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close today, on October 8. All interested applicants can submit an application for the exam at ssc.nic.in, the SSC's official website.

The application period closes on October 8; however, the editing window will be open on October 12 and 13. It is anticipated that the SSC CGL Tier-I (Computer Based Examination) would take place in December 2022.

The application cost is Rs. 100 for candidates in all categories, excluding women, SC, ST, PwD, and ESM. The online application fee must be paid by October 9, 2022.

For the purpose of filling numerous Group 'B' and Group 'C' vacancies, the CGL 2022 exam will be held. The last deadline for registration will not be extended, according to the SSC.

Here are the steps to apply for SSC CGL exam:

1) Go to ssc.nic.in, the official website.

2) Select the link for CGL registration.

3) Access the portal and register to apply for the position you want.

4) Submit the documents and pay the fees.

5) File the application.