SSC begins Registrations For Translator Exams 2023 At ssc.nic.in

Representational Pic

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has initiated the registration process for the upcoming 2023 Junior Translator, Junior Hindi Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator examinations. Eligible candidates can now register for these tests on the official website, ssc.nic.in, until September 12.

Starting from September 13, the commission will also provide an opportunity for applicants to make corrections to their submitted applications. Furthermore, the exam schedule is set to be unveiled in October.

A nominal application fee of Rs 100 is required for candidates, except for females, Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, as well as those with a benchmark disability (PwBD), who are exempted from paying the fee.

For added convenience, candidates can complete the payment process online using BHIM UPI, net banking, credit cards, or debit cards.

The SSC has thoughtfully disclosed the distribution of open positions by category. The total of 307 vacant positions includes 157 for unreserved candidates, 157 for Scheduled Caste (SC), 38 for Scheduled Tribe (ST), 72 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), and 26 for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) candidates. This opportunity provides a diverse range of openings for aspiring candidates across various categories.

