SSC Announces Final Results for JHT, SHT, JT Exam 2023; Document Verification Process Begins

ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the final results for the Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), Senior Hindi Translator (SHT), and Junior Translator (JT) examination 2023. Candidates can access the results on the official website at ssc.nic.in. The SSC initially released the results of Paper I on November 23, followed by the Paper 2 exam on December 31. Now, the commission has declared the final results for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 exams. A total of 296 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process.

According to the official notice by SSC, the allocation of posts and departments to provisionally shortlisted candidates has been determined based on their performance in Paper-I & Paper-II and their submitted preferences of Posts/Departments online.

Here's how to check the SSC JHT, SHT, JT Final Results 2023:

1. Visit the SSC’s official website at ssc.nic.in.

2. Select the link for the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2023 final results.

3. Enter the required credentials and submit.

4. The final results will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and save the page for future reference.

Following the declaration of the final results, candidates who have cleared both Paper 1 and Paper 2 exams will proceed to the document verification process. The SSC emphasizes that if a candidate does not receive any communication from the allocated department within six months of the result declaration, they must inform the SSC promptly.

The notice further states that post the declaration of the final result, the allocated department will manage the document verification and appointment formalities for the shortlisted candidates. Any queries regarding document verification or appointment formalities should be directed to the allocated User Department. The Commission will not entertain any correspondence regarding these matters from the shortlisted candidates.