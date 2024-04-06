SSC Announces Final Result For 2023 Sub Inspector Exam In Delhi Police And CAPF | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final result for the 2023 Sub Inspector (SI) examination conducted for the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF). As per the announcement, applicants who appeared for the exam can now access the SSC Delhi Police SI final result 2023 on the official website of the SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Official Notice

In an official notice, the SSC clarified, "The Notice of Examination states that 'Final result against department vacancies will be processed by Delhi police based on the performance of candidates in Computer Based Examination after declaration of final result of the said examination by the Commissions.' Hence, result for departmental vacancies of Delhi Police has not been processed."

The commission further added, "There are some candidates whose candidatures have been kept as provisional but are also included in the Select list. Concerned User Departments may check the eligibility of such candidates thoroughly at the time of nomination."

Candidate bifurcation

Between March 1 and March 20, a total of 7,046 individuals underwent the medical test and had their documents verified, comprising 568 females and 6,478 males. Out of these, 166 female candidates, including 55 for Delhi Police SI and 113 for CAPF SI, have been tentatively selected. On the male front, 1,699 applicants have been chosen for appointment.

However, the final results for 79 applicants have been withheld due to alleged malpractice.

The SSC has assured that the exact marks of both selected and non-selected candidates will soon be accessible online.