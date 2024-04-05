WB Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Last Date Today To Apply At prb.wb.gov.in

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has announced that the registration window for the WB Police Constable Recruitment 2024 will close on April 5, 2024, at 11.59 pm. Interested candidates can access the direct application link via the official website of WBPRB at prb.wb.gov.in.

Key Dates:

Registration Deadline: April 5, 2024

Correction Window: April 8 to April 14, 2024

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: Candidates must be between 18 and 30 years old as of January 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification: Applicants must have passed the Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent.

Language Requirement: Proficiency in reading, writing, and speaking Bengali is mandatory, except for permanent residents of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts.

Selection Process:

The selection process for the Constable positions in the West Bengal Police involves a Written Examination, Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Interview, all to be conducted by the WBPRB.

Application Fees:

For all categories except Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (of West Bengal only): ₹170/-

Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe category candidates of West Bengal: ₹20/-

How to Apply:

Visit the official website of WBPRB at prb.wb.gov.in.

Click on the recruitment link available on the home page.

Navigate to the WB Police Constable Recruitment 2024 link.

Register and log in to your account.

Fill out the application form and complete the payment of application fees.

Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to refer to the official website of WBPRB for further details regarding the recruitment process and any updates.