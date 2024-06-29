SRMJEEE 2024 Results For Phase 2 Released: Download Scorecards At admissions.srmist.edu.in | Representative picture

The SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE) phase 2 results were released today, June 29, by the SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST). Examinees can download their results by going to admissions.srmist.edu.in, the official website for the exam. The candidates can now also access their scorecards online. The mark sheet should be carefully reviewed by candidates after they receive their results. The candidate's marksheet contains information such as their name, SRMJEEE rank, percentile score, qualification status, photograph, digital signature, roll number, signature, contact details, and SRMJEEE application number.

The application number and password are required for candidates to view their SRMJEEE 2024 phase 2 results. Phase 2 of the SRM entrance exam took place on June 21–23, 2024.

Dates for SRMJEEE Phase 2 counselling have also been released; online choice filling is planned for July 1–2. Seat assignments will be made available to the public on July 7. Payment of fees must be made by July 10.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.