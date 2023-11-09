SRMJEEE 2024 Registration Expected To Start This Month | Representative Photo

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) is expected to start the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE) application form 2024 in November. Candidates can find the registration link on the official website, srmist.edu.in. The exam is held for admission to B.Tech programmes at SRM colleges in India.

SRMJEEE 2024 exam will consist of 125 questions divided into five subjects - physics, chemistry, maths or biology, English and aptitude. Candidates applying for the biotechnology course need to attempt the biology section instead of maths. The exam carries 125 marks and is conducted for a duration of two hours and thirty minutes. One mark will be granted for each correct answer, and there is no negative marking for incorrect answers.

How to apply?

Visit the SRM official website, srmist.edu.in.

Select the registration option.

Enter details such as name, email id, contact information etc.

Enter login credentials generated during registration.

Fill in the application form with required details.

Upload required documents and pay the fees.

Download and take a printout of the confirmation page.

Read Also SRM Centre for Clinical Trials and Research gets ICMR nod for Phase 1 trial

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)