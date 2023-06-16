SRMJEEE 2023 Phase 2 Rank Card Out At, Check It Here srmist.edu.in

Aspirants for SRMJEEE must keep this rank card as important, which is to be produced during the counselling process. | Representative Photo

The SRM institute of Science and Technology has issued the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (SRMJEEE 2023) rank card for phase 2 exams at 11am. The exam was conducted on June 10 and 11. Therefore, candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to download the SRMJEEE rank card phase 2 from the official website, srmist.edu.in.

In addition there is a news tagged along with this. Candidates who are eligible will be able to avail the choice-filling facility. This will be available from June 17 at 11 am to June 19. Candidates who are shortlisted will have to make the full payment of tuition fees and registration fees between June 23 to July 1, 2023.

Steps to download SRMJEEE rank card 2023:

1. Visit the SRM admission portal, srmist.edu.in.

2. Click on candidate login and enter login credentials.

3. Now, check and download the SRMJEEE 2023 scorecard.

4. Check the marks and rank in SRMJEEE rank card and keep it safe for future reference.

Choice-filling

Aspirants for SRMJEEE must keep this rank card as important, which is to be produced during the counselling process. Students must also note that the counselling will be held on online mode. They are instrusted to login through candidate login to download the rank card and process with choice filling