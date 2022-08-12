TS EAMCET 2022 results out; here's how to download rank card

Representative image |

Hyderabad: Today, August 12, the State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 results were released by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in Hyderabad. At 11 am, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, minister of education, announced the EAMCET 2022 results. Today's announcements will include the Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) results as well as the TS EAMCET 2022 results.

Candidates can access the EAMCET 2022 rank card at eamcet.tsche.ac.in by entering their application number, date of birth, and security pin. Additionally, the merit list and cut-off scores will also be made public.

Here's how to download TS EAMCET 2022 rank card:

Go to eamcet.tsche.ac.in to access the official webpage.

Click the "EAMCET 2022 score card" link on the homepage.

Submit the login information.

The outcome of the Telangana EAMCET 2022 will be shown on the screen.

Take a printout of it after downloading it for your records.

The EAMCET 2022 entrance test for engineering was held from July 18 to July 20, and the exams for agriculture and medicine were held on July 30 and July 31. 25% of the total scores must be passing to pass.