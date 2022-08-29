Special OJEE admit card 2022 out; here's how to download at ojee.nic.in

Representational image | iStock Images

Bhubaneshwar: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE 2022 admit card for round two or special round has been issued today, August 29. The Special OJEE admit card download link is available on the official website-- ojee.nic.in. Candidates can download the OJEE admit card 2022 special round by using their application number, date of birth, and captcha code. The OJEE round 2 special exams 2022 is scheduled to be held on September 3, 4, and 7, 2022. The special OJEE examination will be held in four different shifts - 9 am to 10 am, 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, 2 pm to 3 pm, and 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The admit card for the Odisha JEE special test contains information such as the candidate's name, roll number, exam slots, exam site, time, and rules. Computer-based test (CBT) mode will be used to administer the OJEE round two entrance exam. The examination will last an hour (60 minutes). Candidates must comply strictly with the instructions listed on the Special OJEE admission card.

OJEE Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download

Visit ojee.nic.in, the official website.

Click the "Download admit card for 2nd or Special OJEE, 2022" link on the webpage.

Type in your birthdate and application number.

The screen will show the Special OJEE admit card for 2022.

Take a printout of it after downloading it for your records.

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee (OJEEC) is holding the Special OJEE 2022 for admissions into a variety of programmes offered by private and public medical, engineering, and management schools in Odisha, including BTech, LE-Tech (Diploma), LE-Tech (BSc), MBA, MCA, B Pharm, and M Pharm.