NEET UG 2022: NTA to release provincial answer key soon at neet.nta.nic.in.

To be considered for the NEET admission procedure, candidates for the medical entrance exam must score higher than the NEET 2022 cut-off.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, August 29, 2022, 04:28 PM IST
Candidates check notice board for their allotted seats before appearing for the NEET UG exam, at an examination centre in Moradabad, UP | PTI

New Delhi: Answer keys for NEET UG 2022 will be released soon. On July 17, NEET 2022 was held for 18,72,343 aspiring UG medical students. The NEET UG answer key for each set of the NEET 2022 question papers will be available on the NTA website (nta.ac.in) and the NEET UG 2022 website (neet.nta.nic.in). The NTA will also provide the candidates' OMR response sheets along with the NEET answer key 2022. The candidates may also contest the OMR response sheet and the NEET 2022 UG answer key. The final NEET UG 2022 answer key will be released after taking the students' concerns into account.

“The National Testing Agency will upload the Provisional Answer Keys, Scanned Images of OMR Answer Sheet and Recorded Responses for NEET (UG) – 2022 on the website neet.nta.nic.in for candidates to challenge by 30th of August 2022," said a statement by NTA.

To be considered for the NEET admission procedure, candidates for the medical entrance exam must score higher than the NEET 2022 cut-off. In the NEET exam, candidates receive four points for each correctly answered question, and one point is subtracted for each incorrect response. No negative points will be deducted, nevertheless, for questions that aren't answered.

The official website to access NEET UG answer key - neet.nta.nic.in.

