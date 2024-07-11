 South Korea Handwriting Competition Is Now Accepting Foreign Nationals; Apply Now!
Updated: Thursday, July 11, 2024, 06:24 PM IST
Kyobo Book Centre, Korea's largest bookstore chain, has unveiled plans for the 10th Kyobo Handwriting Contest, introducing a new category open to foreign nationals residing in Korea.

About the contest

According to the Korea Herald, the announcement aims to foster an appreciation for Korean handwriting and provide a cultural experience for expatriates in the country.

The event, which spans from now until September 1st, invites contestants to hand-transcribe their favourite K-pop songs or a passage from a Korean literature. All interested parties can submit their entries simply by mail, in person at any Kyobo bookshop, or via email. 

Prizes for the winners

The entries will be reviewed by a committee, and the winners will be announced on the Kyobo Book Center's official website on September 26. The primary reward for the top winner will be a $1 million Kyobo Book Centre gift voucher. Other prizes will be given out at the award ceremony on October 11th, which will serve as the culminating event. Along with additional prizes, each of the three second-place winners will get a gift voucher worth 200,000 won. 

