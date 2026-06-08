Son Caught Cheating In Exam In Dehradun College, Cop Father Storms Institution & Assaults Teachers; Viral Video Leads To Suspension |

Dehradun: A shocking case has emerged from Uttarakhand's capital after a police sub-inspector was suspended for allegedly assaulting teachers inside a government polytechnic institute, a day after his son was reportedly caught cheating during an examination. CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media, triggering outrage and prompting swift action by the police department.

A teacher tried to stop cheating in an exam, what happened next has shocked



A viral video from Dehradun allegedly shows a student returning with family members, leading to chaos and confrontation inside the college



The full truth is still unverified, but the incident has… pic.twitter.com/564QG66iBM — Rakesh Kalotra (@Rakeshkalotra9) June 8, 2026

The controversy began on June 4 at the Government Polytechnic Institute in Pitthuwala, where a final-year civil engineering student, identified as Kabir Kandwal, was allegedly caught violating examination rules. According to faculty members, the student was seen attempting to communicate with fellow examinees during the exam and was subsequently questioned by invigilators. He was reportedly asked to submit a written explanation regarding the incident.

Teachers alleged that during the confrontation, the student warned them that his father was a police officer and attempted to pressure them. The matter escalated the following day when his father, Sub-Inspector Mahesh Kandwal, allegedly arrived at the institute with several associates.

According to the college administration, the group forcibly entered the examination control office, abused staff members, vandalised property and physically assaulted teachers. CCTV footage from the institute, which has since surfaced online, allegedly captures the confrontation, including chairs being thrown and teachers being attacked inside the campus.

The viral video sparked widespread criticism, leading Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Singh Dobal to order immediate action. The officer was suspended for allegedly misusing his position and engaging in misconduct within an educational institution, as reported by PTI.

Police said cases have been registered against both the student and the suspended officer. Authorities are also probing the alleged involvement of another sub-inspector attached to the Special Task Force (STF), whose name surfaced during the investigation. A report has been forwarded to STF officials for appropriate action.

Student Alleges Money Demanded By Teachers

The case has taken another turn after a separate video of the student surfaced online. In the clip, he denies wrongdoing and claims teachers created an atmosphere that encouraged cheating. He further alleged that he was assaulted after refusing to pay money demanded by some faculty members. These allegations remain unverified and are also being investigated by police.

Meanwhile, the suspended officer filed a counter-complaint against four teachers, leading to the registration of a cross-FIR. Officials said both versions of events are being examined and action will be taken based on evidence, including CCTV footage and witness statements.