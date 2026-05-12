Mass Cheating During MP Board Class 12 Chemistry Exam In Morena; Staff Suspended-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video has surfaced from an examination centre in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district showing students cheating during a Class 12 Chemistry exam on Monday.

This has raised serious questions over the education system and exam monitoring. As, many such videos have come to light this year, showing students cheating inside the exam hall.

The CCTV footage, which is now circulating widely on social media, reportedly shows students openly talking to each other, exchanging answer sheets, and using mobile phones inside the examination hall.

Watch the CCTV clip below :

Questions have been raised over the examination system in Madhya Pradesh after a cheating incident during a Class 12 Chemistry exam came to light in Morena district.

According to information, the incident was reported from Techchand Jain Higher Secondary School in Ambah area of Morena district, where the Class 12 Chemistry paper was being conducted.

The video quickly spread on social media, drawing criticism and raising serious concerns about the monitoring system at examination centres. Many people questioned how such activities could continue despite CCTV cameras being installed inside the exam hall.

Sources said that after the footage came to light, action was taken against teachers and staff members responsible for conducting the examination. A police case has also been registered in connection with the incident.

Officials from the education department and police have started an investigation to find out how the alleged cheating took place and whether there was negligence by the examination staff. Authorities are also checking the CCTV footage and questioning the staff present at the centre during the exam.

Parents and students have also expressed concern, saying such incidents affect honest students who prepare sincerely for their exams.

Officials said further action will be taken after the investigation report is completed.

District Education Officer, BS Indoliya said the viral video from Ambah was recorded through the department’s broadcasting camera system and the footage had come from Bhopal.

He clarified that no supervisor or outsider was helping students cheat during the examination, and students were allegedly copying among themselves.

He also stated that action has been taken in the matter and the concerned staff members have been suspended.