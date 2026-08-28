SNDT Women’s University To Host National Programme On 150 Years Of Vande Mataram On August 31 | X @SNDTWUmumbai23

Mumbai: The SNDT Women’s University, Mumbai, in association with Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini, will organise a one-day national awareness programme titled ‘Vande Mataram 150: History, Thought and Education’ on August 31.

The programme will be held from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm at Patkar Hall on the university’s Churchgate campus. It is being organised to mark 150 years of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ and will focus on its history, contribution to India’s freedom struggle, place in national life, nationalist thought and contemporary relevance.

Event to be held at Churchgate campus

Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar will attend the programme as the chief guest, while Vinay Sahasrabuddhe will preside over the event. SNDT Women’s University Vice-Chancellor Dr Ujwala Chakradeo will also be present.

Audio-visual presentation on Vande Mataram history planned

The programme will begin at 9.30 am with an inaugural ceremony and addresses by the dignitaries. This will be followed by a two-hour audio-visual presentation on the history of ‘Vande Mataram’.

Two consecutive discussion sessions will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm on ‘Vande Mataram: History, Glorious Legacy and Contemporary Relevance’. The interactive sessions will examine the historical and contemporary contexts of the national song.

The programme will conclude at 4 pm with a valedictory session and distribution of certificates to participants.

The organisers said the event is intended to provide a platform to commemorate the 150-year journey of ‘Vande Mataram’, reflect on the nationalist thought associated with it and understand its relevance in the contemporary context. Faculty members, teachers and others associated with the university have been encouraged to participate.

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